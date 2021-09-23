Union Twp. fireworks this Saturday

Summer, 2021, will go out with a bang when the Union Township Board of Trustees presents Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks at 8:30 p.m. Saturday, September 25th, at the Union Township Civic Center.

The fireworks can best be viewed from Jungle Jim’s International Market, Eastgate, and Crossroads East Side. And both the Jungle and Crossroads will host their own events for the public that day, ranging from family entertainment to food and games. Events include a Touch-the-Truck event from noon to 2 p.m. and Crossroads Food and Family Fun from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and culminate with the fireworks at 8:30 p.m.

“The partnership among the township, Jungle Jim’s International Market and Crossroads East Side continues to be a positive influence on our township,” said Township Administrator Ken Geis. “Neighbors like the Jungle and Crossroads are the bedrock upon which successful communities thrive.”

Please plan to get there early and stay late. This extravaganza is an exciting way to say goodbye to summer and welcome fall! And if you’ve never seen Rozzi’s Famous Fireworks, you are in for a treat!

For more information and continuing updates regarding the event, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/360332495674053/