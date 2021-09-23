Submitted by Stephanie Walker, Goshen High School principal.

The Goshen High School Class of 2021 took time to celebrate their plans after graduation in a “Where To” celebration. Students signed their intent to transition to college, trade school, a career or the military.

The class of 2021 has received 7.4 million dollars in scholarship offers, 6 students experienced paid apprenticeships, 28 internships and students obtained 178 industry credentials.

The future is bright as the class of 2021 will make a huge impact in the world.