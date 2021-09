Courtesy of Clermont County Public Health.

We have some good news. With the recent increase in demand for the COVID-19 vaccine, we are moving back to our online appointment scheduling using the ArmorVax app or website. Appointments are available on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9-noon and 1- 3 p.m. Currently, we only have the Pfizer vaccine.

For more information on how to install and use the ArmorVax app, please visit our website at https://ccphohio.org/armorvax/.