Doug Green, 66

Doug Green, was born August 22, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Basil Kenneth Green and Betty Louise (Oliver) Green and passed away September 1, 2021, at Mercy West Hospital, Cincinnati at the age of 66.

Doug served from 2013 to 2020 in the Ohio House of Representatives 66th District. Doug also served as the Brown County Auditor from 1999 to 2012, Brown County Recorder from 1985 to 1999, President of the County Auditor’s Association of Ohio 2009, Ohio Council of County Officials President from 2007 to 2008, Ohio County Recorder’s Association President, 1997, International Election Observer in the south European country of Albania, P. He was one of 100 people who represented the United States-State Department 1997- Paul DeGregorio with IACREOT “Doug is to be commended for his willingness to participate in the most difficult mission which helped move peace and democracy forward in the world.”

Doug was a resident of Mt. Orab, Ohio, and survived by his beloved wife of 43 years, Norma (Sizemore) Green. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Ashley J. Newberry, Maiden Grace Newberry Myers and JaClay William Scott Newland. Also survived by several siblings.

