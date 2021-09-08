Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve is pleased to announce that the owners of the St. Andrews condominium development have agreed to pay Pierce Township Police for forty hours per week of off-duty police details at the complex so long as they have any ownership interest in the property.

The increased police presence is part of an agreement to resolve the lawsuit filed against the owners by Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve. Prior to this agreement, the Owners paid for three hours per week of off-duty details.

In addition to the increased police presence the agreement requires that the owners not permit any nuisance activities on the premises; that the owners screen out any new tenants with any conviction for an offense of violence or felony drug offense in the past ten years; and the owners must provide a monthly tenant list to the Pierce Township Police Department for their review.

In accordance with the terms of the signed agreement, the current owners will make immediate good faith efforts to sell the property.

From Mark Tekulve: “Public safety is my number one priority. With this agreement, police presence is increased more than tenfold; protecting the safety of the residents, guests, and neighbors. Property owners throughout Clermont County should be on notice, we will not tolerate or condone the conditions found here, and will work proactively to shut down havens for drug abuse, violence, and murder.”