Cheryl Davis, 65

On the morning of August 25, 2021, Cheryl Davis of Cincinnati died at the age of 65. Cheryl was born to Ezra and Marie in 1956. She graduated from Amelia High School and was the loving wife of Foster Davis, and together raised one child. Cheryl passed away at her home in Anderson Township after a long battle with diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and congestive heart failure. She is survived by her son Doug and is also survived by one grandchild.

Cheryl was known for her good sense of humor and her contagious laughter among her friends. When not gossiping with her friends and talking with her sister, she would be watching Everyone Loves Raymond or the Andy Griffin Show. She loved listening to the Gaither Brothers, chewing on her ice, and never missed Unlimited Shrimp at Red Lobster. Her favorite worship song was, Victory in Jesus.

Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, Ezra and her mother, Marie, her brother Lowell, her sisters Janice, Beverly and Judy, and her husband Foster. She is survived by her two sisters Joyce, and Brenda, her son, Doug, his son Doug Jr and several cousins, nieces, and nephews. All of these she loved dearly and was always on her mind.

Cheryl wished her body to be used for science and chose UC Medical School.