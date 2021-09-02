Batavia Community garden blossoms

By Brett Milam

Editor

In the village of Batavia, a sunflower oasis sits next to Ingredient Masters, located at 377 E. Main St.

A slight jaunt from The Clermont Sun office, the garden boasts great big sunflowers, with the tagline, “To garden is to believe in tomorrow.”

The garden is a small offering of communal “dirt therapy,” and not just for the community of humans within the village, but also bees and butterflies.

When there between the brick buildings, one can “squash selfishness” and practice the “art of soul to soil.”

“Turnip to help thy neighbor life in full bloom,” the sign reads.

The project has received support from, Ingredient Masters, the village of Batavia and from United Coffee Grounds, which is owned by Nathan Thomas. Company spokesman, Wesley Woods, said he was excited about the partnership earlier this year.

United Coffee Grounds is an organic company, which grinds coffee grown in Honduras under the brand name “Coffee for a Cause.” The company donated coffee grounds, which can be added to garden soil to greatly increase the nutrient value of the soil.

United Coffee Grounds also agreed to donate two wooden picnic tables for events and community use.

Donna Amann previously told The Sun that the aim of the garden is to offer a variety of vegetables and herbs to the community, especially for those who may not have access to fresh garden produce.

Churches or organizations are asked to contact Amann at 513-732-1898 to arrange produce pick-up and/or delivery of garden produce.

Anyone interested in becoming involved, can please contact Amann at the above number to discuss volunteer opportunities.

Plant and cash donations are also welcome.