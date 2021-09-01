We have all been struggling one way or another with “THE COVID.” My family has struggled with disease. I am sure yours have. I hope you understand I was very young and these are my memories.

I was four years old when my sister Connie was born. I remember thinking, why did I get a stupid sister, and why did she have such a stupid name? Well, she became a best friend and I had four more stupid sisters. Someday I’ll tell you all of our stupid names!

At what age Connie contracted tuberculosis I am not sure. I remember my dad taking me to Children’s Hospital. We stood in the parking lot and looked up two or three floors. A nurse held Connie up to the window so I could wave to her. I remember the nurse waving her arm like you do with a little kid. I saw very little of her for quite some time. Even though I was young, I knew things were not good. People were dying from this disease. Some called it consumption. People were flocking to sanitariums and to the Rocky Mountains for “the cure.” I remember a call from the doctor telling my mom and dad about a new drug. He was asking their permission to use it on Connie. It was streptomycin. It had been discovered in 1943. First used on a patient in 1949. They gave their permission.

Since TB was contagious, I was watched carefully. I had many lung x-rays. I had to take this horrible, thick, yellow medicine. I think it was iron vitamins. I never got TB. Even though Connie recovered, a nurse came to the house to check on her and she was given a shot each week. As she got a little older, she began to limp. They finally said her right hip joint had gotten soft because of the streptomycin. She was put into a cast. Well not a cast you are thinking of. This cast went all the way around her waist and all the way down her right leg. It had a peg on the heel to help her walk. Remember, she was a little kid, but she could run with that thing. Fast! She wore it for quite some time. When they finally removed the cast, her leg was horrible, skinny, scaly and brown! Still is! Not true, but I had to say it. Sorry, Connie.

My aunt and uncle lived just down and across the street from us on 132. They had a delightful little guy named Danny in 1950. He contracted polio. The same disease that crippled President Franklin Roosevelt. Polio is a virus that became an epidemic and spread quickly. Polio affects the spinal cord and in many cases can cause paralysis. It did with Danny. The whole community was on their knees praying for a cure. Danny was put into an iron lung. Iron lungs are a form of respirator. These were used in the early ’50s. They are considered antiques and you can buy them online although a few are still used in other countries. Look up iron lungs online for more information. Now we have more advanced respirators, which are being used for the COVID virus. Danny spent some time in Children’s Hospital in the iron lung, but he did not survive. He died in 1952. Every time I see his grave, I think of that cute little guy we all loved.

Ironically in 1952, Jonas Salk found a way to prevent the polio virus: the polio vaccine! He used it on himself and his own family as a test. It worked!

I remember standing in line at the old Owensville Elementary waiting for a polio shot. The line went all the way up the side steps. I am sure many of you have similar memories. Polio was eradicated from the Western Hemisphere. I don’t remember a protest, or any word of not getting the shot. Of course, times were different then, but people were more than willing to get rid of this horrible disease. It was a lifesaver.

I hope you will join me in prayer for an end to this “COVID” that has so impacted all of our lives.