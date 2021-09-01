Goshen celebrates student success on AP exams

Goshen High School Principal, Stephanie Walker, and AP teachers, hit the road to visit several students and their families to celebrate student AP Exam Score success. GHS had 17 students who scored a 5 on their AP exam during the 2020-21 school year. Students and their families were honored with a surprise visit from the GHS staff who delivered an #APWarriorUp yard sign to celebrate their success. Overall, GHS had 113 passing scores of a 3, 4, or 5 on AP Exams.

What does an AP Exam Score Mean? As defined online at CollegeBoard.org, a student’s AP score indicates a measure of their achievement in college-level AP courses. This score will be used by colleges and universities to determine if they will grant credit for classes completed while in high school. If granted, this allows the student advance placement from an equivalent, entry-level course to the next course in the succession.

The score is a weighted combination of the multiple-choice and written response sections. The scale ranges from 5 to 1 and are defined as follows: 5 = extremely well qualified, 4 = well qualified, 3 = qualified, 2 = possibly qualified, 1= no recommendation. “Qualified” indicates a student has proven they are capable of doing the necessary work of a college-level introductory course in a particular subject.

Congratulations to all the Goshen High School students, their teachers and parents who work to help our students succeed! Below are the names of the 17 students scoring a 5.

Julia Allgeyer: United States Government and Politics

Joshua Belknap: United States History

Liliana Casey: Psychology

Karley Cooper: United States History

Eric Eickenhorst: Stats

Zachary Goldick: Comparative Government & Politics, US Government & Politics

Tyler Greenawalt: Calculus, United States History

Eric Jeandrevin: Music Theory Non-Aural Subscore

Kaytlyn Klaber: Comparative Government and Politics

Ethan Lengyel: United States Government and Politics

Samuel Lowry: Environmental Science

Mark Mason: Stats

Hailey Mulvihill: Environmental Science, United States History

Nathan Paprocki: United States Government and Politics

Lily Reimer: Psychology

Shane Smith: Psychology

Annabelle Tipton: Psychology

Please join us in congratulating this group of students on their achievement! Be on the lookout for yard signs throughout our community. #WarriorUp