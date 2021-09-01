Give thanks to veterans and first responders with Kiwanis Club’s Field of Honor project

Show your gratitude and give thanks to a service member or first responder through a new local project from the Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region.

The club’s Fields of Honor project is getting underway now, and the community is encouraged to take part.

The club is bringing four Fields of Honor to the county; the project will be displayed from Nov. 6-28, 2021. The club is planning a short opening ceremony on Nov. 6 at each location.

Through Fields of Honor, people can honor a past or present service member or first responder by sponsoring a flag in their name.

The cost to dedicate a flag is $40. Orders are being accepted through September.

“The full-sized flag will wave proudly with your dedication information tagged below each flag,” reads the project flyer.

The four Fields of Honor locations are:

– Amelia, near the EC Nurre Funeral Home on state Route 125.

– Batavia, at the corner of Haskel Drive and Main Street.

– Bethel, just west of the middle school on state Route 125.

– Williamsburg, at the site of the former Williamsburg High School at the corner of Main Street and 5th Street.

The club aims to have as many flags installed as it can, and people can choose what field they’d like to have their flag displayed.

Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region club member Bob Raub said, “We want to flood the fields with flags.”

It’s noted that people do not need to live in the area to pay tribute.

Funds for the displays are coming from a major event sponsor, the Clermont County Veterans Services Commission.

The Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region is also accepting Corporate and/or Site Sponsors.

Current site sponsors that have already been secured are American Modern Insurance for Amelia, Moore Family Funeral Home for Batavia and Huhtamaki for Williamsburg.

“These sponsorships are filling up fast, and we have a limited number of them available, so please contact us [as soon as possible] if you are interested,” reads the flyer.

Proceeds from the Fields of Honor project will be used to support the work and charities of the Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region. The club is focused on “making the local community and the world a better place for children so they can thrive.”

For more information on sponsoring a flag, visit https://k20220.site.kiwanis.org/, or call club member Bob Raub at 717-917-2807.