Garden Club to meet

The Williamsburg Garden Club will meet on Tuesday evening, Sept. 7 at 6:30 pm at the Harmony Hill Carriage House, 299 South Third Street. Hostesses for the evening are Liz Betemps and Carol Keller. Members are to answer Roll Call by giving a fall gardening tip. The program “Flower Arranging 101” will be presented by Naomi Ormes of the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs. Arrangements will be created during the meeting. The Club’s annual mum sale will continue on Friday and Saturday through Saturday, Sept. 11, while supply last, at the corner of St. Rt. 32 and McKeever Pike. For additional information call 513-503-5299.