Home Sports Gallery: CNE volleyball falls to Reading in four sets Sports Gallery: CNE volleyball falls to Reading in four sets August 30, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Clermont Northeastern’s volleyball team dropped a 3-1 match to Reading at home on Monday, August 23. Click any of the photos below to view a gallery from the game. View Comments Batavia overcast clouds enter location 51.2 ° F 52.4 ° 49.9 ° 74 % 3.2mph 100 % Wed 52 ° Thu 55 ° Fri 59 ° Sat 57 ° Sun 57 °