Submitted by Nancy J. Willis, one of their daughters.

James and Ella Balzhiser, both aged 92, will celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on Aug. 25. It would be a great surprise if they received a note or card from you! Their address is 5566 Marathon Edenton Rd, Williamsburg, Ohio 45176. Thank you!

They are the parents of Lloyd Balzhiser (deceased), Nancy Willis, Bonnie Dean and Wanda Crenner.