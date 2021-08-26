Home News Clermont Sun back-to-school backpack winners! News Clermont Sun back-to-school backpack winners! August 26, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Pictured is Megan Sannes, of Batavia, who was one of the winners of a backpack, with her family. Pictured is Megan Sannes, of Batavia, who was one of the winners of a backpack, with her family. Megan Sannes, of Batavia, and Logan Craver, of Milford, both won a back-to-school backpack filled with school supplies, courtesy of The Clermont Sun. View Comments Batavia moderate rain enter location 63.8 ° F 65 ° 62.3 ° 92 % 5.8mph 100 % Tue 64 ° Wed 63 ° Thu 57 ° Fri 59 ° Sat 54 °