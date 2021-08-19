Thomas Alfred Newman, 69, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021, after an extended illness. He was born on April 18, 1952, to Marion and John Newman and was preceded in death by both parents, stepmother Carol Newman, and brothers Gary and Greg McCabe.

Tom is survived by his beloved wife, Beth Newman, née Fogwell, as well as his children Eric (Danielle) Newman and Sara (Brian) Vickers and grandchildren Izzie, Eli Tommy, and Emerson Newman and Beckett and Wynn Vickers. He is also survived by his brother Ken Newman and sister Linda Hensgen as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.

Tom was a 1970 graduate of Amelia High School, where he excelled as a Baron linebacker, wearing jersey number 52, a proud tradition son Eric and grandson Eli later upheld. An avid sports fan, Tom of course rooted for the Reds and Bengals, but he was especially passionate about Notre Dame football.

Tom and Beth knew each other in high school and began dating in 1971, after both graduated. They celebrated 48 years of marriage this past December.

Tom began his career as a sprinkler fitter for Cincinnati Sprinkler. Those who knew him will remember him for his easygoing nature, his quick wit, his ability to tell good jokes, his appreciation for music, and most importantly, his love for his family.

Tom shared a special bond with his daughter Sara over their mutual love of music; they both enjoyed Tom’s albums from the ’70s. Tom and Sara had a particular shared appreciation for Don McClean’s “American Pie,” which the two sang together at Sara’s wedding.

Tom cherished his roles of husband, father, and grandfather. He was affectionately known by his grandchildren as “G-Paw.” He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

A memorial service for Tom will be held at Amelia United Methodist Church on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. A visitation and receiving line will be held before the service, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m, and a luncheon will follow the service in the fellowship hall.