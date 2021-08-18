Take storytime to the woods with StoryWalk

The Kiwanis Club of the East Fork Region’s latest community benefit project pairs the pleasure of walking in nature with the imaginativeness of storytelling.

Recently, the Kiwanis Club of the East Fork Region, in partnership with the Clermont County Park District and the Clermont County Library, installed a StoryWalk® at Sycamore Park in Batavia.

The ribbon cutting for the project was held Aug. 2.

The goals of the project are to encourage children to walk the trail and promote literacy.

Kiwanis Club of the East Fork Region member Bob Raub explained that StoryWalk® is a trademarked project that has been installed in 50 states and 11 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia and Pakistan.

It was created by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont and was developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library.

Raub said, “This has caught on pretty well, and we have procured the rights to install StoryWalk® locally.”

Now, children and their caretakers can walk along the trail, through the woods, and read signs posted along the way that tell the story of, “Over In the Forest: Come Take a Peek,” by Marianne Berkes.

The story was selected with the hope that children would be engaged and also search for animals in nature as they walk along the trail.

Children are also encouraged t use their counting skills as they walk from signpost to signpost, and page to page.

“We hope that kids might be more excited to take a walk on a path when they realize a story will be read, too,” Raub explained.

The Kiwanis Club, working with the library, plans to change the book/sign posts periodically.

“We hope to be able to swap out the story three to six times a year,” Raub said, noting that the second story would likely be posted in Spring 2022.

Raub said that the club hopes to install StoryWalk® in other public places throughout the county.

“We wanted to get this one up and running, first,” Raub explained.

The local StoryWalk® project is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of East Fork Region. The organization was charted in December 2019, and its members serve several communities throughout the East Fork State Park region.

According to text from the organizations, Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers who improve the world by serving communities and children.