Co-MCs Teddy Kremer of White Oak and Local 12 news personality Bob Herzog dance for dollars at the auction

udy and Bill Jackson of Anderson Township enjoy the lake view at the Newtown event.

More than 200 guests dined, laughed and bid on luxury vacations at the 10th annual Believe 2 Achieve summer party and auction to support people with disabilities.

The indoor and outdoor event, on Aug. 7, was presented by the Rotary Foundation of Cincinnati and the Rotary Club of Cincinnati at the Brain Brew Distillery in Newtown.

The event raised more than $150,000 for the three beneficiaries: Stepping Stones Camp Allyn in Batavia, The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati and Visionaries + Voices, which helps artists with disabilities find their voices and their place in the community.

The evening included cocktails, food stations, and auctions ranging from vacations and artwork to gift baskets and more than $10,000 in gift cards to small businesses and restaurants that were purchased by the Rotary Club of Cincinnati and its members as part of their Save Local campaign earlier this year. Event sponsors created their own custom bourbon blends.

Whitney Eckert of Turpin Hills won a trip to the legendary Hotel del Coronado near San Diego in the luxury vacation raffle.

One of highlights of the evening was what event co-chair Carl Kappes called “The Bob Herzog and Teddy Kremer show.” Herzog, from Channel 12 local news, and Kremer, who became a local sensation as the Cincinnati Reds’ most enthusiastic batboy, were co-MCs for the live auction.

“They played off each other and had an absolutely wonderful time together,” said Kappes, of Wyoming. Their antics kept the audience laughing and bidding.

“People loved the food and the venue on the lake. It was nice to be able to sit and talk and laugh,” said Kappes, who is past president of The Rotary Foundation. “But It doesn’t do any good to have a lot of fun if you don’t help the beneficiaries. That’s what this is all about.

“The best thing about the evening was that the people were excited to be able to help the three organizations.”

Event co-chair with Kappes was Ali Hussain, of Mason, who is the current Rotary Foundation president.

Live auction chair was Jane Birckhead of Morrow. Silent auction co-chairs were Susan Wilkinson of Anderson Township and Don and Julie Keller of West Harrison, Ind. Fred Fischer of Ryland Heights, Ky. chaired sponsorships. Mike LeVally of Finneytown chaired logistics.

Gold sponsors were Flynn & Co., Carl & Marne Kappes, The Greater Cincinnati Foundation/Miriam H. Stern Fund # 2 and the Maxwell C. Weaver Foundation-US Bank Trustee.

Since 2012, the Rotary’s Believe 2 Achieve has raised more than $1 million for disabilities-related programs.

The Rotary Club of Cincinnati was founded in 1910 as a professional service and networking organization with a mission to provide selfless service in the community and the world and to meet needs of children with physical and social needs. For information, contact The Rotary Club of Cincinnati at www.cincinnatirotary.org or call 513-421-1080.