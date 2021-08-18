Letter to the Editor: The pain of sacrifice in war

To my Afghanistan veteran brothers and sisters, a word of warning: The pain will never go away.

It was midnight April 30th, 1975. I was watching the satellite news feed coming across my black & white 19” TV.

The North Vietnamese Army had just crash through the front gates of the Presidential Palace. The long war was now over. But the war has never been over for way to many of us. It still goes on. Meds help.

I was on my knees bawling like a baby, asking the same question many of you may be asking. Why? What was it all for! Was it worth it?

That was 46 years ago and I can still feel the pain, sorrow and anger like it was yesterday. Even today it brings huge tears to my eyes every time I think of it.

After two combat tours in Vietnam from December 1966 to June 1969 I still have unanswered questions: What ever happened to my 80 year old mama-san that did my laundry for two years? What happened to her great- granddaughter that taught me Vietnamese as I taught her English? What happened to my Vietnamese interpreter that served by my side every day for two years? These people were foreigners, but they were family to me. Did they survive?

Because I did not have a mess-hall, the government gave me a food allowance to buy my meals from the local villages or street food vendors. In 1967, a teenage daughter of a vendor asks if I knew anyone in the states that could be her pen pal. “I said, “No”, she asks if I had a sister. I did, so I gave her the name and address of my 18 year old sister. I never saw her again.

Fast forward to July 2013, my widowed baby sister died at age 65. While going through her special keepsakes, to my shock, there were the letters from her Vietnamese pen-pal. They had written about graduation, falling in love and getting married. The last letter was dated April 1975. What happen to her? Where is she now? Did she get out alive?

The hardest burden to deal with is the loss of life of your fellow soldiers, your class mates, your neighbors and your friends. Dealing with the pain of survivors’ guilt and the feeling of betrayal by our government can take its toll.

For me, I learned to deal with it by becoming a veterans advocate for the last 50 years in memory of all those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. I fight for those that cannot help themselves. Maybe you might try it.

Cliff Riley

Milford