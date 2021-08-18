Annual veterans cookout at home opener

Friday Aug 20, 2021 at 5:00 PM, the Goshen Local School District will be sponsoring their annual cookout and recognition for all Goshen Community Warriors who have served, or are currently serving in the military. Please make a reservation for you and your significant other by calling 513-722-2222 and ask to speak to Terri Banks. The Cookout returns to an all outdoor setting and will include many safety protocols that have been in place since Covid started: distancing and use of outdoor venue, hand sanitizing availability, enhanced cleaning processes and food served in individually prepared containers. The cook out will be held behind the Marr Cook building. Come and enjoy the food and friendship as the Warriors kickoff another great hometown football season.