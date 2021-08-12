Wayne Donald Florea, 88

Wayne Donald Florea loving and faithful husband of 63 years to Miriam C. (nee Brown) Florea; beloved brother of Nora (Paul) Meredith, Beatrice (Stanley) Hill, Phyllis (Ronald) Kidd, James Florea, Caroline (Don) Snider, Jo (Daniel) Slocum, Dona Bates and Floyd Florea; dear uncle of many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald Florea and Stella (nee Bowman) Florea; and siblings, Henry Florea, Martha Florea and Rose Puckett. Wayne was born on April 26, 1933 in Blanchester, Ohio. He went home to be with the Lord on August 8, 2021. Age 88. Residence Milford, Ohio.

Wayne attended school in Milford and graduated from Blanchester High School. He served honorably in the US Army attaining the rank of Corporal and was stationed in Germany during the Korean conflict.

As Wayne would tell it, he “married the prettiest girl in Clermont County,” Miriam Brown, on June 21, 1958 at the Methodist Church in Edenton, Ohio. In 1962, Wayne joined his father at Florea Real Estate Inc, where Wayne excelled as a businessman.

He was so community minded. Wayne was co-founder of Milford Chamber of Commerce where he was a member well over 60 years and served as President for at least 10 of those years. He was one of the original starters of Milford Frontier Days. Wayne was a member of the Milford Masonic Lodge #54, Milford American Legion Victor Stier Post #450, and the Cincinnati Syrian Shriners.

He was well respected for his strong work ethics and maintained many longtime friendships. Wayne will be greatly missed and pleasantly remembered.

Visitation will be held at the Evans Funeral Home, 741 Center St., Milford on Friday August 13th from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at Noon, starting with a Masonic Lodge #54 tribute.

Burial with military honors will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Milford, Ohio.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Milford Masonic Lodge #54, Milford American Legion Victor Stier Post #450 or Cincinnati Shriners Burns Institute.