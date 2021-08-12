Stepping Stones to bring bloom back in-person this summer

Submitted by Stepping Stones.

Stepping Stones will host the 2021 Bloom fundraiser on Saturday, September 11 at the Valley View Foundation in Milford. Event chairs Mendy and Dr. Andrew Ringer invite you to enjoy a fabulous evening with bourbon tastings, a silent auction featuring premiere packages, dinner by Cincinnati’s best food trucks and live music by Catalina Wine Mixer, Cincinnati’s hottest 70’s cover band.

Bloom benefits Stepping Stones’ mission to build pathways to independence and promote inclusion for people with developmental and physical disabilities. Show your support for the community by buying tickets or becoming a sponsor.

“Last year, we planned a night full of fun, interactive activities for our Boots & Bourbon theme,” said Mendy Ringer, event chair. “Get the posse together this year so we can celebrate Boots & Bourbon in person!”

Try some of the hottest trends in entertainment like axe throwing, riding a mechanical bull, showing your skills at giant Jenga or wagering your corn hole prowess. Bourbon tastings and themed drinks will be showcased, and a cozy fire pit will be roaring, if you just want to relax. Show off your favorite boots and prepare to have a blast!

Event tickets are $150 per person. The Valley View Foundation is located at 7690 Garfield Ave. in Milford, Ohio. To order tickets, visit CincyBloom.org. Volunteers are needed for the event. Visit Bit.ly/BloomVolunteers to sign up. For more information, contact Sara Schaser at 513-965-5103 or email Sara.Schaser@SteppingStonesOhio.org.

Who: Stepping Stones

What: Bloom: Boots & Bourbon

When: Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Where: Valley View Foundation

Why: To raise money for year-round programs benefiting children, teens and adults with disabilities.

Stepping Stones is a United Way partner agency serving more than 1,100 people with disabilities in day and overnight programs that increase independence and promote inclusion. Founded in 1963, the agency provides educational, recreational and social programs at locations in Batavia, Indian Hill, Norwood and Western Hills. For more information, visit www.SteppingStonesOhio.org.