OTES 2.0 training for NR staff

Submitted by Sheila Vilvens for NR Schools.

School is in for a few familiar and new faces in the New Richmond Exempted Village School District as they gather for two days of training in the new Ohio Teacher Evaluation System (OTES) 2.0 framework.

The Ohio Board of Education describes OTES 2.0 as a professional growth tool that is intended to be used to continually assist educators in enhancing teacher performance. An effective professional growth model considers a teacher’s instructional strengths while supporting identified areas for improvement according to the profile of each educator. This process is to be collaborative, ongoing, and supportive of the professional growth of the teacher.