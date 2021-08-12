GALLERY: SBAAC Boys Golf Tournament at Eagles Nest

Photos from the first round of SBAAC Boys Golf Tournament play at Eagles Nest Golf Course. CNE leads the National Division with a team score of 349 after one round. Felicity (404) is second, followed by East Clinton (408). Nathan Ellis (East Clinton) shot a 78 to lead the National Division field.

In the American Division, Batavia totaled 322 strokes to lead after one round. Clinton-Massie (333) and New Richmond (339) round out the top three. Ethan Hensley (Batavia) fired a 75 to lead all American Division golfers.