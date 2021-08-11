Road closure on Old 74

Jeremy Evans, Clermont County Engineer, announced on Aug. 11, that a road closure is necessary on Old State Route 74, as it is impractical to construct a temporary highway, culvert or bridge. This closure is needed so that the contractor can complete the next phase of roadway improvements on Old SR 74.

The closure is located between Schoolhouse Road and Elick Lane on Old SR 74. The road will be closed to through traffic on Aug. 16 through Oct. 18. Local traffic along Old SR 74 will be maintained. The length of the detour is approximately 2.24 miles or 11,808 feet.

The Office of the Clermont County Engineer shall notify the Communication Center and other affected agencies. All advanced warning and detour signs will be erected and maintained for this project.

Pictured is the recommended detour.