Submitted by the Row House.

Row House Gallery & Custom Framing in historic Milford, Ohio will wind up its 50th year-in-business anniversary celebrations with a block party on Sunday, Aug. 8 from 1-3 p.m. The party is open to the public. Visitors can browse the gallery, meet new friends and visit with old pals, and enjoy a bottled water or something refreshing served in a DORA cup (cups must be purchased from authorized restaurants in Milford). Also, folks can sign up for one of several special celebration drawings – one entry per person, no cost to enter. Prizes include the following:

-One of 3 hand-drawn tee shirts by national artist Bev Doolittle

-A framed, original watercolor of Main Street Milford by artist David Atkins

-A gift certificate for a custom mini pet portrait by artist Margi Hopkins

-One of two sets (four each) of Milford-themed coasters by artist Catherine Wathen

-Three Row House gift cards ($50, $100, $250)

