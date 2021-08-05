Louise P. Johnston, age 94, of Belfast, died Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 at Maury County Regional Health Center.

She was a native of Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of the late Robert Ellis and Leona Dunham Rice. She was an associate Art Professor at Clermont College and was a member of the Belfast Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Johnston, sister, Shirley M. Beahr, and a brother, Robert Rice.

She is survived by two daughters, Marlene Kesselring of Lewisburg, and Ann E. Peel of Lewisburg, son, Paul C. Johnston of Amelia, Ohio, one sister, Joan B. White of Cincinnati, OH, five grandchildren, fourteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be conducted on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 at 2:00 pm from Round Hill Cemetery with burial to follow.

Visitation with the family will begin on Sunday, August 1st, 2021 at the Belfast Baptist Church from 1:00 pm until until 1:45 pm.

