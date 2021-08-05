Lois Ann McComb, age 82 of Bunker, Missouri, passed away June 21, 2021. She was born November 29, 1938 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of James William and Mary Louise (Yager) Warden.

Lois loved to laugh and spend time with her family and friends. She was an avid bowler, participating in many state and national championships. Lois enjoyed traveling, square dancing, bingo, quilting, playing board games with her family, and researching genealogy. Lois played the saxophone in the New Richmond High School band and attended many high school reunions. Her education continued for a time at The Ohio State University. Current and past memberships include the Order of Eastern Star, Women of the Moose, Women’s International Bowling Conference, Antelope Valley Quilters, and Palmdale Fin and Feather Club. She lived in southern California for more than forty years prior to settling in Missouri. She would often claim she was not a housewife since she was not married to the house, but she was always a homemaker.

Survivors include: her children, Monica Gavney and husband (Randy) of Delaware, Ohio and Michael Suffridge of Bunker, Missouri; grandchildren, Nathan Denney (Lina) of Galloway, Ohio, and Jessica Jimenez (Ricardo) of Republic, Missouri; brothers, D. Thomas Warden (Vicki) of Withamsville, Ohio and Walter Warden (Mary) of New Richmond, Ohio.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Andrew Suffridge; second husband, John McComb; and brother, J. Robert Warden.

A graveside service will be held at Lone Mountain, Tennessee at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Lois Ann McComb to the Bunker Volunteer Fire Department, c/o Dennis Parker, PO Box 263, Bunker, MO 63629.