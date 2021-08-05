Local teams win city tournament titles

The Milford Mustangs won the Class C Jr. city knothole baseball championship. Photo/Provided

Two Clermont County knothole baseball teams won city tournament titles this summer.

Williamsburg Wildcats – Class A

Williamsburg’s lone loss of the regular season came to the Bethel Bombers. The Wildcats finished the campaign 11-1.

In the city tournament, Williamsburg took down Mariemont, Anderson and Sharonville to advance to the championship game. They took the title with a 13-3 win over Mason.

In the county tournament, the No. 2 Wildcats defeated Hamersville in the opening round before falling to the Milford Blue Devils.

In the consolation bracket, Williamsburg rallied with wins over Withamsville, the Milford Vikings and the Bethel Bombers.

Two wins over the Blue Devils on July 24 clinched the championship.

The Wildcats trailed 3-1 in the seventh inning but rallied to win the contest.

“The 2021 season has been a total team effort by every player,” Mick Padgett, an assistant coach, said. “They all play well together and they know how each player reacts to situations on the field. Most of the players are also good friends off the field as well.”

Padgett continued, noting the team’s camaraderie helped the squad make history.

“Our team has mostly been together for 5-6 years with adding and losing a few players here and there over the years,” Padgett said. “We have made it to the City and County tournaments every season since we’ve been together. This is the first year we’ve won either tournament.”

Milford Mustangs – Class C Jr.

Milford’s Mustangs battled through the city tournament, winning six games to sweep their way to a championship.

“When we got to the semifinals, we knew that we had zero losses,” head coach Todd Wilke said. “Lynchburg had to beat us twice, we only had to win one out of two games. I felt pretty confident. We had our pitchers ready to go. The team was playing well up to that point.”

After defeating Lynchburg in the semifinal, Milford took down the NKY Sharks to take the city championship title. They did so by excelling in several facets of the game.

“We were really strong at pitching,” Wilke said. “Our first and second starters were really strong throughout the year. I think pitching was our strength, timely hitting was our strength, base running…doing the little things really made our year an awesome year.”

Offensively, any player in the Milford lineup could provide the key hit when the squad needed it.

“At times, we didn’t hit great,” Wilke said. “It didn’t matter. Sometimes the lower half of the order got hits to win the game, sometimes the upper half.”

Milford finished the season 23-3 overall, showing tremendous growth along the way according to Wilke. The outside support the team received contributed to that improvement.

“We had support from parents, grandparents…they were all into it,” Wilke said. “There wasn’t a lot of pressure from the parents, it was just a really fun atmosphere for the players and coaches.”

Wilke continued, noting he believed those feelings allowed the players to excel on the field.

“I think that bled into the kids being relaxed, having fun and playing the game the right way,” Wilke said. “That’s what we stressed. We had a lot of kids that got better throughout the year, more confident in themselves. At 10 years old, that’s what you’re looking for.”

Following the team’s championship win, Wilke was sure to impress upon his team the importance of what they had accomplished.

“I told the boys, ‘You’ll remember this forever,’” Wilke said. “Winning a city tournament at your age is like winning the state tournament in high school. Not everybody gets this opportunity. You may never get an opportunity to win a major tournament like this, but you should be proud.