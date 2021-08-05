John Edward Reynolds, 74, of Union Township, passed away peacefully on July 30, 2021, with family by his side at Mercy Anderson Hospital. He was born on July 23, 1947, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Acy Dennis Reynolds II and Edna (nee Taylor). Brothers preceded in death are Bill Huber, Jim Huber, Bob Reynolds, Acy “DeeDee” Reynolds, Sam Reynolds, Kenny Reynolds, sister, Betty Lou Reynolds Stephens.

He was the loving husband of 51 years to Donna (Johnson) Reynolds, father of Derrick (Denise) Reynolds, and daughter, late Krista Kindt, Papa to Brittany and Tyler Kindt, brother to Frances (Sissy) Davidson. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and families.

John has gone to join our Lord and his loving daughter Krista. He was proud to have served for his country in the 101st Air Borne forces in Vietnam during 1967 – 1968. He was known in the Eastgate area as “The friendly Butcher” as he was the previous owner of The Meat Store. He loved God, church, and friends & family. He was always doing his best to help people in time of need. He used his singing abilities for band and church. He loved everyone, especially his family. While in the hospital, people commented how they loved his smiling face. He fought a tough battle for one year and never lost that smile.

A public visitation will be held on August 7, 2021, from 9:30 AM – 10:30 AM, at E. C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main Street, Amelia, Ohio 45102. A public funeral service will begin immediately after the visitation, at 10:30 AM. Interment at Mt. Moriah Cemetery.