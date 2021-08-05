Dr. Kenneth ‘Ken’ Michael Dubuque, 84

Dr. Kenneth “Ken” Michael Dubuque of Milford, OH. Went home to be with the Lord on July 28, 2021 at the age of 84. Born on March 26, 1937 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Kenneth and Katherine Dubuque. Ken graduated from Withrow High School. He then went on to The Ohio State University where he earned his degree in General Dentistry.

Ken proudly served in the United States Air Force and was based in Spain for two years. When he returned to Cincinnati he worked for Cincinnati Dental Services and then opened up his private practice in Batavia for 37 years. Ken had a true love for music, he could play the piano and organ by ear and enjoyed singing. Ken also had a passion for scuba diving, racquetball and loved to travel. Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Diana Marie (nee Chaney) Dubuque; loving daughter, Renee (Jay) Moore; two grandchildren, Chase Fisher and Cassidy Fisher; sister-in-laws, Judy (William) Eichelbarger, Brenda (Roger) Howry; brother-in-laws, Jerry (Phyllis) Chaney and Brad (Jodi) Chaney. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and many dear friends. Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Earl and Katherine (nee Hall) Dubuque and sister, Carol Ann Dubuque.

Friends were received from 5 PM to 6:30 PM on Monday, August 2 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, OH where services began at 6:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Ken Dubuque to the Alzheimer’s Association, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to the Pleasant Plain Presbyterian Church, PO Box 38 Pleasant Plain, OH 45162.