Amelia takes Class C Sr. title

The Amelia Bandits capped off a strong regular season with a county knothole tournament title last month.

The Bandits finished the year 21-3 overall, 14-1 in the regular season. After a fourth-place finish in the city tournament, Amelia rolled through the Class C Sr. bracket in Goshen, defeating teams from Goshen, Mt. Orab, Fayetteville and Milford to win the championship.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better season,” head coach Jesee Boone said. “The boys played so well together. They worked hard all season, every one of them and their parents have been completely dedicated.”

Boone cited the team’s prowess at the plate as what sparked the squad to a successful year.

“Up and down the line, all of our boys can hit,” Boone said. “They’re aggressive when it comes to batting. They all want to get on base. We had a total of 306 runs in 24 games.”

The attitude of the players also played a key role.

“We [kept] a positive attitude,” Boone said. “The boys worked hard this year and it paid off. They learned to keep battling during a game. For the county championship game, we went into the bottom of the 6th inning with Fayetteville ahead 4-1. The boys never gave up and finally brought their bats out.”

Amelia would win that game 5-4, earning the county championship.

“I made them a couple deals before the county tournament,” Boone said. “If they got into the championship game, I would let them shave my beard. If they won the championship, I would get a haircut. I had my beard for eight years, they’ve never seen me without it. I hadn’t had a haircut since before COVID.”

Brett Cochran, another coach, shaved his head after the win as per an agreement with the close-knit team.

“This has been the best Bandits team we’ve ever had,” Boone said. “We have a great baseball family all around. It has been a very rewarding season.”