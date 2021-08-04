Super Retriever Series dog competition coming soon to Bethel; event open to spectators for free

If you like dogs and are impressed by the skills that retrievers show when working with their owners during hunts, then grab your lawn chair and head to Abby’s Farm in Bethel next week to watch as the Super Retriever Series makes its way to the area for the first time.

The SRS Club Event will be held from Aug. 13 to 15 at Abby’s Farm, located at 1278 state Route 222. The public is invited to watch the event in-person, free of charge.

According to the SRS website, the mission of SRS is to provide a retriever game that will take a retriever and handler to an advanced level of play and help develop the best all around team by providing hunt tests, field trials and hunt savvy situations in a competitive format.

The SRS is an organization which exclusively uses Tanglefree Dead Bird Mallard, a simulated bird, and it’s noted that this exclusivity allows all dogs and handlers a chance for consistency and equality during testing and hunting scenarios.

SRS representative Shannon Nardi said that SRS is excited to bring the event to the area, and that organizers hope to get the retriever community in Ohio and the adjacent states excited to participate.

As of Aug. 2, the local SRS event had already reached maximum capacity for entry – some 80 dogs are entered to compete, with some dogs coming in from as far away as Oklahoma.

Abby’s Farm owner Joby Houck is thrilled to host the event on his 130-acre farm.

“This is a really big deal,” he said.

Houck, who has competed in retriever events with his black lab named Milli, said that the SRS will utilized the farm’s water and land features to run the field trials.

A couple of local New Richmond Boy Scouts will serve as “bird boys” and will be throwing the retrievable rubber ducks.

Houck, who clearly has a passion for the sport, is thrilled to be able to share the experience with his local community, and is setting up a gallery for people to bring their lawn chairs to watch the event.

Houck has also arranged for some amenities for spectators:

The reception barn, with working restrooms, will be open to the public.

On-site food options are hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and soda.

For more details about the upcoming SRS event, visit https://www.superretrieverseries.com/ or Abby’s Farm on Facebook.