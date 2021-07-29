Submitted by Chris Hicks, Union Township resident and member of the Club.

Some of us in the Western Clermont County Republican Club cleaned up the “Welcome to Clermont County” sign at the I-275 / Beechmont Avenue interchange. The County put the sign there in the Archie Wilson era and maintained it for a time and then it fell into tremendous neglect. It is not a Union Township sign. My understanding is that the County got permission from the state and permission to maintain it in state right-of-way. I asked the County to do that, but it fell on deaf ears.

Now that we have the areas cleaned up, we plan to do more to make it beautiful and visible.