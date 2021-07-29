Youth football teams from all over the tri-state will be showcasing their talent in Bethel this weekend.

Bethel Youth Football is hosting a weekend of action featuring teams from Fayetteville, Western Brown, Goshen, Milford, New Richmond, Batavia, West Clermont and CNE, among others.

“Last year, because of COVID, we weren’t able to do it,” Beth Bullock, Bethel Youth Football’s treasurer, said. “It’s not a league game, it’s a bowl game. It’s one of our biggest fundraisers.”

Bethel Youth Football is a 501 C 3, a non-profit. The only funding they receive is through signups, concessions and fundrasing.

“We’ve got things we would like to do,” Bullock said. “We’d like to start a scholarship fund, pay more toward uniforms and helmets and things like that. In order to do that, we’re having these ballgames.”

Bullock believes Bethel Youth Football can eventually help ease the burden of participating in athletic events on families in the Bethel area.

“I don’t think any kid should not play a sport [because] their family can’t afford it or they’re in a situation where they’re not able to do it,” Bullock said. “We want to remove that barrier completely and let these kids be able to get out there and play.”

Admission is charged for the contest, but the teams themselves are not charged entry fees. That has helped spark upwards of 6,000 people visiting the Bethel area in past years, according to Bullock.

“We have to let the restaurants know so they can stock up, they’ve ran out in the past,” Bullock said. “Right now, we have over 100 teams registered…This thing is huge.”

Running an event this large takes a village, according to Bullock, but the board and everyone associated with the organization is up to that challenge.

“The organization itself has kind of struggled over the last few years,” Bullock said. “There have been a lot of changes on the board, we have a really strong board. We’ve all jumped in together this year, we’ve put a lot of good practices and procedures in place. We’re really excited about this.”