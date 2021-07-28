Library seeking next Writer-in-Residence

The Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library is accepting applications for the 2022 Writer-in-Residence position beginning in January. The goal of the Writer-in-Residence program is to foster a relationship between the Library and the community’s writers and readers by providing instruction on the craft of writing, both online and in person. The Writer-in-Residence also serves as the Library’s representative in the local literary arts scene. During the residency period, the Writer-in-Residence:

· Conducts a minimum of four public writing workshops at the Downtown Main Library.

· Holds monthly programs at a Library location or virtually, through office hours or other engagement opportunities.

· Connects with the community online via nine pieces of content, in some combination of: video, blog post, newsletter article/interview.

· Hosts a monthly podcast, and appears or speaks at other Library and community events and participates in Library promotions, as needed.

· Completes a written work that can be shared at the end of the residency.

The successful candidate is:

· A resident in southwest Ohio (priority given to Hamilton County residents).

· Is at least 18 years of age.

· Is actively engaged in the local literary arts community.

· Possesses a record of achievements, strong artistic merit, and a commitment towards advancing the literary arts.

· Has experience teaching writing or conducting writing workshops.

· Any writer may apply, but priority is given to writers in the following genres: fiction; narrative nonfiction including history, biography, and memoirs; children’s literature; YA literature; graphic novels; or poetry.

“Being the library’s writer-in-residence has allowed me to share what I know with eager, intrepid writers and readers from across the city and county. Through panels and podcasting, I’ve tried to introduce other local and regional leaders in literary culture to library patrons, and I’ve enjoyed the many conversations we’ve had about books and ideas. This has been a tremendous honor, and I encourage those who are interested to apply,” said current Writer-in-Residence Dani McClain. The Writer-in-Residence program is funded through generosity of Naomi Tucker Gerwin and donors to The Library Foundation. The selected Writer-in-Residence candidate receives a $10,000 stipend, as well as promotion and exposure as the selected Library Writer-in-Residence. Writers should submit the online statement of interest and qualifications by Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Next, selected candidates are invited to submit the full application. Finalists then are invited to participate in an in-person interview, during the weeks of Oct. 11-24, 2021. Questions about the Writer-in-Residence program or the application process should be directed to the Cincinnati & Hamilton County Public Library’s Lifelong Learning Department.