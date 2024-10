An elderly man was killed after suffering fatal injuries from an apparent tractor accident on July 18.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in the 1400 block of Old Orchard Lane in Washington Township just after 9 p.m., reporting that he had located an elderly male deceased in a field near his residence, police said.

The victim was identified as Eithel Smith, 85, of Moscow.

Police said Smith’s death was determined to be accidental and no foul play is suspected.