St. Mary’s Church in Bethel will host its 10th annual pig roast on August 7, a welcome return for the event’s organizers after the church canceled the yearly event in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is the primary fundraiser for the church, which is led by Pastor James Reutter.

The annual pig roast, which will take place rain or shine, is attended by the church’s parishioners as well as members of the local community; all are invited.

“It’s a family-friendly outing; it’s just a great time for everybody,” said parishioner Diane Hancock, of Bethel, who is part of the church’s pig roast committee.

People have the option of eating outside under the tent or dining inside with air conditioning.

This year’s menu lists a choice between pulled pork or chicken — hotdogs are also available — and five side dishes – sweet corn, cole slaw, macaroni and cheese, baked beans and green beans – are included.The menu also includes a choice of a “delicious” homemade dessert, and tea or lemonade.

The church will also sell soft drinks and beer, including brews from the Paradise Brewery, and others.

Diners will be treated to live music performed by Adam Rutherford.

Tickets for the St. Mary’s Pig Roast can be purchased at the event. Adult tickets are $10, children’s tickets for ages 5-10 are $5, and children under the age of 4 eat free.

Event goers can save $2 on adult admission by purchasing advance tickets though Aug. 4 at the parish office on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday or Friday, or by calling 513-734-4041 ext. 1, or at Community Savings Bank, located at 503 West Plane St. in Bethel.

The event will also feature a split-the-pot, bid-n-buy and raffles. Prizes include a one hundred dollar bill, a gift basket featuring wine, an Instant Pot, a night at the Marriott in Covington, a 15- piece Farberware set, an air fryer and more.

The annual event requires teamwork from the entire congregation. This year’s committee chairperson is Melissa Copestick.

The St. Mary’s Church Pig Roast is August 3 from 4-8 p.m. The church is located at 3398 state Route 125 in Bethel.

Hancock said that after a very challenging year, St. Mary’s church is looking forward to this year’s pig roast.

“We certainly missed the event last year but are very eagerly planning the event,” she said, noting that canceling the event last year really hurt the church financially.

Hancock said that the congregation is thrilled to be able to host the event this year.

“Everybody has missed one another; getting back together is something the community needs right now,” she said. “During our first week of selling tickets, people were lined up to purchase their own tickets.”

She added, “It shows you that people want to get out.”