Three Clermont County knothole baseball teams brought home some hardware at the city tournament earlier this month.

The Withamsville Warriors placed second in the Class B Jr. tournament, overcoming scorching weather conditions to excel in the tournament.

“The first day of the tournament was brutal,” Head coach Aaron Knorr said. “Our team lived up to their name playing through the hot weather. They were stuck sitting along the 3rd base line from the early morning through when the sun peaked in the afternoon through back to back games while the other teams both sat in the shaded bench. It was very draining, I think we will all have that memory for our lifetime as they became warriors that second game digging deep to go and defeat their opponent.”

Withamsville won a pair of games on June 12 to advance to the championship quarterfinal. A win over a team from Anderson, the No. 6 seed, sent the No. 7 Warriors to the semifinals against the top-ranked team from New Richmond.

The Warriors took down the Lions 11-8 before a 9-4 defeat to the NKY Renegades in the championship match gave the team second place in the tournament, not a bad finish for a team that entered the 2021 season with more questions than answers.

“We did not have high expectations,” Knorr said. “Our team was formed in 2020, but did not play because of COVID. Two-thirds of our players were walk-ons, who hadn’t played for several years and only four had played before COVID.”

The Warriors were able to persevere, overcoming most obstacles in their way.

“We had a diverse group of players and many weaknesses, which made this year a battle every game,” Knorr said. “However, the players and coaches focused on strengths and strategized to encourage them to take the field every inning.”

Knorr and the Warriors wanted to thank the team’s sponsors for their support this season: The In Group, Tactical Environmental Systems, Creative Scapes, B&D Services, Country Inn Restaurant and Johnson Orthodontics.

