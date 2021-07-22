Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

State Route 126 has been reduced to one lane just east of the Hamilton-Clermont County line following an embankment failure last week, and a two-week closure of the route is now scheduled for repair work.

On Monday, July 26, S.R. 126 (Glendale Milford Road) will be closed between Beech Road and Center Street at Miamiville for maintenance crews to replace two culverts and reconstruct the embankment area.

The closure is scheduled to be in effect through Friday, August 6, or until all work is completed, and while Glendale Milford Road is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of Loveland Madeira Road, Interstate 275 and Wards Corner Road.

Until the route is closed, single-lane restrictions remain in effect, and traffic is being maintained in one lane with temporary signals.

Motorists are reminded of the need for additional caution through the area. For ongoing traffic, construction and weather-related information throughout the state, please visit www.OHGO.com.