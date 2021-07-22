Brett Milam: Depression lies to us; help does exist

Editor’s Note: The following column discusses issues of mental health and suicide. In Clermont County, there are abundant resources to help those suffering. For help, please call Clermont’s 24/7 crisis hotline at: 513-528-SAVE (7283) and there is also a crisis text line that can be accessed 24/7. Text the keyword “4hope” to 513-741-741.

“I gotta make it or make it; man, these are the options, these are the options,” so says American rapper NF, or Nathan Feuerstein, in his song, “Options.”

That’s become something of a personal mantra as of late. But there was a time when I didn’t think I was always going to make it, and sometimes, I still don’t.

The first time I profoundly knew something was wrong with me was while in Glenwood Springs, Colorado for my first newspaper internship in 2015.

I was around beautiful mountains, hot springs and waterfalls and yet, the dark cloud was there. That’s actually a better analogy for depression than one might think. Clouds seem weightless due to their floating through the air, but because they are made up of water, a single cloud can weigh up to 1.1 million pounds.

On one day in my darkened hotel room in Rifle (north of Glenwood Springs and now most known for being the hometown of Congresswoman Lauren Boebert), surrounded by empty concierge coffee cups, I felt the full weight of that 1.1 million pounds.

Unfortunately, depression doesn’t care about mountains or abide by geography. It followed me from Cincinnati. It also doesn’t care about race, religion, wealth, fame or class status.

It certainly doesn’t matter that I’m a journalist who has covered mental health issues extensively and have sat with mental health officials, where admittedly, sometimes I was asking questions pertinent to the story, but also applicable to the personal.

Despite having that dark awareness in 2015, I continued to silently suffer for the next five years. The sort of suffering where it was hard to imagine the next week, much less the next month or year.

Suicidal thoughts permeated my brain like a pox of a kind that’s hard to describe to people who haven’t felt its all-encompassing penetration. Even when the highs of life occurred, depression would swoop in with a reminder, “That was fun, but.”

There were many a week where I thought the latest edition of the paper would be my last. What would be the last story I wrote?

I’ve attended the Suicide Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil the county has held for years wondering if I would one day be represented by a candle or balloon fluttering off into the sky.

Fortunately, I’m still here.

In addition to the depression, I also suffered, and still suffer, from general anxiety and social anxiety. Those three reinforce each other in a mental degradation arms race.

The most damning thing depression does is convince you, as it convinced me, that there is no hope. That if I reach out for help, men with white coats will come and take me away. Everyone will look at me differently like damaged goods.

If that sounds irrational, that’s the point of the depression lie. That’s the point of the stigma around simply asking for help when talking about a mental illness.

As it turned out, once I dug myself out of the darkest of holes last summer, primarily by preoccupying my brain with writing on the side (film, book and food reviews, mostly), by January of this year, I was able to reach out and those irrational fears were not manifest.

Still, I have never felt so small and so “naked and afraid,” as it were, than when I was sitting inside my primary care physician’s office, watching my shoes and trying to spit the words out that I was depressed and needed help.

Those words which had been smothered by a gelatinous depression goo for so long.

But the men with white coats didn’t come. Sirens didn’t sound. Instead, there was a sympathetic doctor ready to help.

He prescribed me escitalopram, 10 milligrams, one of a variety of antidepressant drugs. But I knew that wasn’t enough.

To fully tackle something as potentially fatal as depression, I needed the one-two punch of adding therapy to my arsenal.

That’s daunting, though. Insurance, who to pick, how to go about it, caused me to procrastinate for another six months until late June.

If I have a broken arm, I go to the doctor, the doctor recognizes my defect, and fixes it. If my brain is broken, I have to rely on myself to help myself, to take those first steps. That’s the bittersweetness of mental illnesses. And while also lying to me about seeking help, depression also lies that you need help at all.

“You’re not really that bad, are you?” depression whispers into a receptive ear, gaslighting.

Yes, yes I am.

And wouldn’t you know? Talking to the in-take supervisor at Modern Psychiatry and Wellness in Butler County was a relief, much as talking to my primary care physician was. The simple act of verbalizing the depression and the suicidal thoughts was enough to already begin feeling that 1.1 million pound cloud abating, if only a smidgen.

As sometimes happens with working with antidepressants — it can take trial and error to find the right medication to align to our body chemistry — I’ve since switched to a new drug, venlafaxine at 75 milligrams. I’ve also been seeing my therapist for a month now. My fifth meeting is Friday.

There’s a plan in place to collect and utilize the tools needed to fight this, mainly cognitive behavioral therapy.

I’ve been better. Not every day is great and I still slip back down that spiraling dark hole at times, but at least I finally took those steps to talk to my primary care physician and connect with a therapist.

Too many in our society resort to the act of suicide instead of taking, or being able to take, those steps. In 2020, there were 44,843 deaths from the act across the United States, with another reported 1.4 million Americans who made an attempt.

Here in Clermont, our county has the second-highest rate of suicide in Southwest Ohio. Clermont had the state’s 16th-highest suicide rate between 2008 and 2017, according to the Ohio Alliance for Innovation in Public Health. During that period, 310 people took their own lives, or nearly 16 per 100,000.

That toll is hard to conceptualize. That there are so many people amongst us, who are like me, silently suffering until they make the irreversible decision to commit the act. They silently suffer, I reckon, for similar reasons I did: fear, shame and ignorance.

Yes, that’s right, too. I was ignorant. For as much as I’ve reported on mental health issues and knew about it, there was much I didn’t know in a practical sense. Primarily, I didn’t know how many people, both personally and professionally, are willing, ready and able to help.

On the personal front, my family has been something of a revelation with how supportive they’ve been since I’ve taken these steps. I think it scares them, rightfully so, but they’ve been there every step of the way.

So, I would implore you, if you’re also silently suffering while reading this, to take those steps. Maybe antidepressants aren’t for you. Maybe even therapy isn’t for you. That’s up to you to decide. But take a step. Verbalize your pain. Talk to someone you trust. It’ll make a difference.

My story is still being written, but that’s sort of the point. It’s present tense. I’m grateful for that.

Remember, suicide is preventable and depression lies; you gotta make it or make it, there are no other options.