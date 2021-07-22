Three years ago, West Clermont’s Cole Ayers held firm on his commitment to Kentucky, delaying his professional career in the process.

Now, he’s ready for the minor leagues.

Ayers signed his contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday, July 20. Officially a professional baseball player, Ayers reflected on the winding road that started with a phone call from the Houston Astros in 2018.

“That was a super big moment for me,” Ayers said. “I wanted to go to Kentucky, I thought that was my best bet. I loved it there, I loved everything about it. It just wasn’t the right fit in the end.”

Ayers was chosen in the 36th round of the 2018 MLB draft by the Astros, but he didn’t sign. Instead, he went to Kentucky for one season before transferring to the State College of Florida, where he played for Tim Hill and pitching coach Dan Robinson.

“They really took me under their wing and helped me grow into the player that I am today,” Ayers said. “That COVID year, we had a great team. We would have done some special things.”

After two years in the program, Ayers committed to the University of Cincinnati this past December. Over the summer, he was chosen to participate in the MLB Draft League, where he was able to showcase his stuff as a member of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

“That was awesome,” Ayers said. “That really showcased me in front of a lot of scouts. I threw about 35 innings up there, learned a lot of things about myself, how to pitch, how to use my pitches to my advantage.”

Ayers credited Ronnie Merrill, a Yankees’ area scout in Florida, with pushing his name through the organization. That, combined with tweaks to his mechanics while at SCF, helped get him on the Yankees’ radar.

“I wanted to find that extra piece that would help me maintain velocity,” Ayers said. “It was staying back over the rubber. I changed my leg kick from a normal ‘pick it up, put it down’ [and] I implemented in a little kick at the end, just gives me a split second longer over the rubber to give my arm a second to catch up.”

Robinson was the mastermind behind that change, something Ayers gave him full credit for.

“He played 15 years in the big leagues, he got me in a good mental state to prepare me for moments like that,” Ayers said. “I didn’t change my arm action or any of my mechanics, just that initial drive to the plate that allowed me to stay back. It drastically improved my command, my velocity went up 2-4 miles per hour. I really fine-tuned it my last three starts with SCF and that led me into the summer, which was a great time and a difference maker.”

At Mahoning Valley, Ayers said he got his first taste of what life would be like in the minor leagues.

“We had a clubhouse, we had a clubby, there were probably 2,500 to 5,000 fans at games,” Ayers said. “We played every day but Monday and we were traveling on the road for days. It gave me the sense of what the next step is because that’s how minor league ball is set up. I think that helped me mature over the six short weeks that I was there. It really opened my eyes, ‘This is what I want to do for the rest of my life. I want to play baseball.’”

Former big league outfielder Coco Crisp managed the Scrappers. Ron Mahay, who pitched in the major leagues from 1995 to 2010, was the team’s pitching coach.

“They did an awesome job,” Ayers said. “They ran that team like a professional team, that league was ran like a professional league. All the people involved, I can’t thank them enough.”

The work put into the last three years culminated on Tuesday, July 13 when Ayers was chosen in the 16th round (483rd overall) by the Yankees.

“It was a super special moment,” Ayers said. “I didn’t know what was going to happen, it’s all kind of a waiting game. You never know what’s going to happen, it depends on how much money they spend, what kind of openings they have, what they’re looking for…To hear my name called and receive that phone call was a super special moment for me, and I’m excited to start the process of professional baseball and work my way to the big leagues.”

He won’t be on that path to the pros alone. Another member of West Clermont’s 2018 graduating class saw his name called in the MLB draft earlier this month. Cal Conley, Ayers’ best friend for 21 years, was chosen in the fourth round by the Braves.

“Cal and I grew up together,” Ayers said. “Our dads were best friends. To see [Cal] get taken on day two, I couldn’t be any happier. He deserves it all. I know he was the best shortstop to play college ball, and he went out there and hit 15 bombs, won Brooks Wallace Player of the Year award…I think [seeing him drafted] was bigger than me getting drafted. That was a special moment for me, your best friend of 21 years gets taken, that’s unreal.”

Conley and Ayers were teammates with Loveland’s Luke Waddell for three seasons. Waddell was chosen in the fifth round by the Braves.