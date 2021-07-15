Daniel James Baughman, 53, died on January 11, 2021 from injuries sustained in an accident. Dan was born on August 2, 1967. He grew up in Plymouth, Michigan and lived and worked in Michigan prior to moving to Florida in 2009. He most recently resided in Clermont, Florida and found enormous happiness living on the water.

Dan is survived by his father and step-mother, Jim and Irene Baughman; sisters Linda (David) of St. Paul, MN and Karen (Tom) of Oakland, CA; his nieces and nephews Leah, Ryan, Emma, Jack, and James; step-brother Steve (Kelly) Carli of Chicago, IL and step-sister Lynn (Jeff) Griffin of Atlanta, GA.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Maxine Maroa Baughman (Wallace). We know she is welcoming her “Danny Boy” with open arms.

Dan was a deeply loved son, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the first to lend a helping hand and his warm spirit and positive attitude made all feel cared for and welcomed. Dan lived life to the fullest—whether boating on the lake, riding a roller coaster, cheering on the Michigan Wolverines, volunteering, or playing poker; he spread joy to everyone in his presence. He was blessed by a long list of people who referred to him as their best friend. His greatest joy was making other people happy.

Dan gave his best to everyone. He was well-respected by colleagues in the field of cancer diagnostics throughout the United States and made a positive impact on all the people he interacted with throughout his career.

Dan’s decision to register as an organ donor provided the Gift of Life for several grateful transplant recipients. His spirit lives on in those he loved and through the lives of those he touched with his generosity.

Dan’s death leaves an enormous hole in the hearts of all who loved him. He was a man of deep faith and would want his family and friends to find solace and comfort knowing his soul rests eternally in heaven.

A celebration to honor Dan’s life will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Ann Arbor, Michigan at noon. A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to noon with a luncheon to follow. The family asks that donations in Dan’s memory be made to Our Legacy (ourlegacyfl.org) or the Melanoma Research Foundation (https://melanoma.org).