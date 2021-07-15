Barbara Lee (Bond) Brittain, 80, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on July 9, 2021. Barbara was born to the late Gerald Bond and Sari (Urban) Bond on September 12, 1940 in Detroit, Michigan. She spent her early years in Taylor, MI where she met and married the late William B. Brittain. She had two sons the late William G. Brittain and Brian A. Brittain.

They relocated to the Clermont County area in 1972. Barbara worked as a bank teller up until 1990 when she returned to Taylor, MI. In 2003 Barbara retired and returned to Clermont County to spend her remaining years close to her family. Barbara is survived by her son Brian A. Brittain and his wife Rhonda (Barger) Brittain; grandchildren, William “Christopher” Brittain (Caycen M. Brittain), Sari Ellen Brittain-Petry (Cole R. Petry), Bobbi Jo (Brittain) Stankorb (Robert Stankorb), Nicole Faye Brittain (Brandon H. Crosby) and Harry Russell Brittain; great-grandchildren, Kailee, William “Devon”, Addision, Alexis “Lexi”, Jessie, Carter, Emma Lynn, Harper, Henry, Jaxson, Alexander “Alex”, Hunter, and Grace.

The family would like to thank the staff at Siena Gardens who cared for Barbara in her final days. The family has requested no service at this time. A celebration of life will be held with family as soon as allowed.