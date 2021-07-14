Two years later: Improvement, hope for Maham

Two years ago, Batavia’s Gwyn Maham stood in the circle against Williamsburg with her father by her side and delivered a no-hitter for the Batavia 10U softball team.
She did so despite a sudden bout with blindness, brought on when her body sent antibodies to attack her optic nerve.
At the time, answers were few and far between. Doctors weren’t sure why Maham’s body reacted that way, nor did they know what to expect in the future.
“We were only six to eight months into what was going on,” Rob Maham, Gwyn’s father, said. “Since then, there has been some improvement. There was never supposed to be.”
The exact level of improvement has yet to be determined. A visit to the doctor later this month could put a specific number on it, but other signs can be found just watching
“When we first did this, all she could see was a grey thing back there,” Rob Maham said. “The catcher, the batter and the umpire all blended into a grey blob. She can distinguish the sillouettes, that’s a major improvement.”
“I had to run around [my dad], so I wouldn’t have enough time,”
Allowing
“That just happened this year,” Rob Maham said. “Halfway through the season. We were at a game and she was bugging me, so I just let her do it.”
“[That] felt good,”
Last year was a trying and unique time for pretty much everyone, and the Mahams had to adjust on the fly.
“It was difficult,” Rob Maham said. “We played in what we called the COVID league in Tealtown. We were playing teams that were two years older than us. We didn’t get as much practice time, they didn’t keep track of the league standings or anything like that. It was just, basically, ‘Go play.’”
Nonetheless,
“She did well,” Rob Maham said. “She gave up a few hits to some older girls, and they were good hits. Overall, she pitched well. Last year was a hit-and-miss thing, we didn’t practice like we would have because it was a depressing year. I didn’t push her to do anything. Sometimes we wouldn’t practice for a couple days and just go play.”
Rob Maham stood by
“Last year I took a few off the chest, hard-hit balls,” Rob Maham said. “I was standing there ready to go and I don’t have time to move my glove up. I think that would hit any kid…We had one cracked right back at us, and I went to get it and I saw it go right by and she ducked. It went right over her head.”
That experience helped
“Because we played against girls who are very good hitters, we challenged her to place the ball better, which ultimately helped us this year,” Rob Maham said.
Off the field,
“I haven’t been back to work since February of last year,” Amanda Maham said. “We’ve been working from home, so I’ve had a lot of flexibility in my work, being able to take care of her and maintain my job.”
During the fall, Maham competed on Batavia’s seventh-grade volleyball team. She’s hoping to land a spot on the eighth-grade team this season and has attended open gyms over the summer.
“It’s going well,”
“[I have] some color,”
As the family prepares for the doctor appointment later this month, they hope the testing will reveal even more improvement.
“We’re hoping her eyesight has improved,” Amanda Maham said. “She wants to be more independent, especially playing sports.”
“No matter what it comes back or what it says, she’s proven to me she can protect herself,” Rob Maham said. “We fight on the mound all the time. She doesn’t want me out there, she feels like she can do it by herself.”