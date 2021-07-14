Two years later: Improvement, hope for Maham

Two years ago, Batavia’s Gwyn Maham stood in the circle against Williamsburg with her father by her side and delivered a no-hitter for the Batavia 10U softball team.

She did so despite a sudden bout with blindness, brought on when her body sent antibodies to attack her optic nerve.

At the time, answers were few and far between. Doctors weren’t sure why Maham’s body reacted that way, nor did they know what to expect in the future.

“We were only six to eight months into what was going on,” Rob Maham, Gwyn’s father, said. “Since then, there has been some improvement. There was never supposed to be.”

The exact level of improvement has yet to be determined. A visit to the doctor later this month could put a specific number on it, but other signs can be found just watching Gwyn Maham on the field.

“When we first did this, all she could see was a grey thing back there,” Rob Maham said. “The catcher, the batter and the umpire all blended into a grey blob. She can distinguish the sillouettes, that’s a major improvement.”

Gwyn has started to field her position, receiving the ball from the catcher and fielding grounders hit back into the circle. She made a diving play on a ball in a game earlier this season.

“I had to run around [my dad], so I wouldn’t have enough time,” Gwyn Maham said. “I just dove and caught it.”

Allowing Gwyn Maham to field her position would not have been the case early in the season.

“That just happened this year,” Rob Maham said. “Halfway through the season. We were at a game and she was bugging me, so I just let her do it.”

“[That] felt good,” Gwyn Maham said. “I’m able to do what I couldn’t before.”

Last year was a trying and unique time for pretty much everyone, and the Mahams had to adjust on the fly.

“It was difficult,” Rob Maham said. “We played in what we called the COVID league in Tealtown. We were playing teams that were two years older than us. We didn’t get as much practice time, they didn’t keep track of the league standings or anything like that. It was just, basically, ‘Go play.’”

Nonetheless, Gwyn Maham posted a solid season in the circle for Batavia.

“She did well,” Rob Maham said. “She gave up a few hits to some older girls, and they were good hits. Overall, she pitched well. Last year was a hit-and-miss thing, we didn’t practice like we would have because it was a depressing year. I didn’t push her to do anything. Sometimes we wouldn’t practice for a couple days and just go play.”

Rob Maham stood by Gwyn in the circle like he had done the previous season. With the uptick in age came an uptick in velocity off the bat.

“Last year I took a few off the chest, hard-hit balls,” Rob Maham said. “I was standing there ready to go and I don’t have time to move my glove up. I think that would hit any kid…We had one cracked right back at us, and I went to get it and I saw it go right by and she ducked. It went right over her head.”

That experience helped Gwyn Maham heading into this season, according to her father.

“Because we played against girls who are very good hitters, we challenged her to place the ball better, which ultimately helped us this year,” Rob Maham said.

Off the field, Gwyn Maham joined the vast majority of students in the country who had to learn online. The school provided equipment and an aide in order to help with that process and Gwyn’s mother, Amanda, was able to work from home.

“I haven’t been back to work since February of last year,” Amanda Maham said. “We’ve been working from home, so I’ve had a lot of flexibility in my work, being able to take care of her and maintain my job.”

During the fall, Maham competed on Batavia’s seventh-grade volleyball team. She’s hoping to land a spot on the eighth-grade team this season and has attended open gyms over the summer.

“It’s going well,” Gwyn Maham said. “I just had an open gym for middle school, I thought I did really good.”

Gwyn Maham also plays club volleyball at Positively Charged. She’s a setter and an outside hitter even though there are certain spots in her eye she can’t see through and color isn’t always visible.

“[I have] some color,” Gwyn Maham said. “I have to have sunlight right there and look at it from a certain view.”

As the family prepares for the doctor appointment later this month, they hope the testing will reveal even more improvement.

“We’re hoping her eyesight has improved,” Amanda Maham said. “She wants to be more independent, especially playing sports.”

“No matter what it comes back or what it says, she’s proven to me she can protect herself,” Rob Maham said. “We fight on the mound all the time. She doesn’t want me out there, she feels like she can do it by herself.”