Submitted by Mercy.

Thanks to the kindness of donors, caregivers at Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital now have two new rooms available to renew and recharge. The rooms feature nature and beach themes and they were designed, respectively, by MRI/CT Technologist Liz Hardman and Imaging Educator Cissy Carmical. Featuring soothing images, decor and lighting, as well as recliners, themed reading material and inspirational sayings, the rooms provide a space for caregivers to restore their emotional, spiritual and physical well-being.