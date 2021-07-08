The beach room.
The nature room.

Imaging Educator Cissy Carmical in the beach room.

MRI/CT Technologist Liz Hardman in the Nature Room.

Hardman and Carmical at the ribbon cutting.

Submitted by Mercy.

Thanks to the kindness of donors, caregivers at Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital now have two new rooms available to renew and recharge. The rooms feature nature and beach themes and they were designed, respectively, by MRI/CT Technologist Liz Hardman and Imaging Educator Cissy Carmical. Featuring soothing images, decor and lighting, as well as recliners, themed reading material and inspirational sayings, the rooms provide a space for caregivers to restore their emotional, spiritual and physical well-being.