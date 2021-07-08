Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Pictured are the teachers at Sabo’s teacher workshops for the Schoolyard Native Plant program on June 15, 2021 and June 16, 2021. On each day, 22 teachers took part. Photos provided.

Photo courtesy of the Leave No Child Inside collaborative of Greater Cincinnati demonstrating the benefits of children (and adults) being outside in nature. Photo provided.

The Cincinnati Nature Center is nurturing hearts and minds of both elementary-aged students and adults in the area with its Schoolyard Native Plant program.

Recently, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency awarded several Environmental Education Grants to organizations throughout Ohio, including to the Cincinnati Nature Center.

The grant was in the amount of $14,933 to expand the Nature Center’s program to two additional schools: Seipelt Elementary School in the Milford Exempted Village School District and Woodlawn Elementary in the Princeton City Schools District in Hamilton County.

The Sun chatted with Melissa Sabo, the school program manager at the Nature Center, while walking around the sunny, green park, seeing only a snippet of the 20 miles of trails on offer.

Sabo’s passion and enthusiasm, among others, is educating educators — she trains teachers in how to implement nature and plant-based learning within their subjects, be it math, language arts or science and recently held training sessions on June 15 and June 16 with 22 teachers each day to do as much — about the benefits of a nature education for children.

“It’s such a great group of people,” she said, referring to the teachers.

To call Sabo passionate is like observing the leaves are green; it’s obvious as soon as you meet and speak with her. As we were walking, she couldn’t help but point to the lake and how the layers of bubbles during the winter were “one of her favorite things.” She was also keeping a keen eye on any turtles.

The seeds were planted three years ago for native plantings via little gardens at schools the teachers and students could tend to. The first big installation was at Mulberry Elementary, also part of the Milford School District.

Sabo said the teachers at Mulberry wanted the students to love nature by seeing nature regularly and getting to use it in the classroom.

The original idea was a nature club, but it grew into installing a garden. The students helped put in the plants and learned how to dig a hole in the process.

“I’m seeing a lot of interest from teachers because their students need something more,” she said.

Sabo, a former instructor herself, has long-focused on early childhood education, such as with Stepping Stones at Camp Allyn in Batavia, but she sort of backed into plants unexpectedly 10 years ago. That happened because of teachers allowing her to use outside space combined with her early childhood education experience.

“I never connected with plants when I was younger,” she said, exacerbated after a camp counselor shut her down in the sixth grade for misidentifying a plant.

But that’s the beauty in the program Sabo has helped to tailor: It isn’t just the messiness of the “doing” itself, but in the discovery process. Sabo and the teachers don’t know everything; they’re not going to be able to identify every plant or insect a student points to, but collaboratively, they can figure it out.

“I love that when a child hands you something. ‘I don’t know what that is; let’s see if we can figure it out together,’” Sabo said.

A plethora of research has added to the growing body of evidence that green school grounds within a school setting and getting outdoors contribute to a child’s physical, mental, social and emotional well-being, as well as fostering better relationship skills, civil behavior and self-management.

For example, at Mulberry, in the first session, the first-graders found a brown lump on a stick and inquired about its identity. Sabo actually knew what this one was, but allowed that process of discovery from the students, who asked yes or no questions, to unfurl.

By week four, one of the kids who hadn’t talked as much, raised his hand and said, “Does this thing have multiple species?”

The students began checking out books at the library to learn more about the mysterious brown lump on a stick. By the end of the session, they uncovered its identity: The brown lump was a praying mantis egg case.

Being able to plant that seed of engagement in a child is what drives Sabo and the teachers who participate in the program.

“I can promise you, they will never, ever forget that it was a praying mantis egg case because they had it in their classroom, they looked at it every day; they were so excited about it,” she said. “So, that’s what we really want is to install spaces for schools if they don’t have it — that they could even have a tiny percentage of that excitement. That’s my dream for these teachers that are getting gardens this year.”

And for the slightly older kids in the fifth grade, it provided leadership opportunities and skill-building, as they helped the first graders. Creating that dynamic is the big picture, but in the immediacy, Sabo said they just want teachers to be able to use their outside space more easily and get ideas on what to do.

Starting this month, the Nature Center will go into Seipelt and Woodlawn and put tarps down, kill all the old grass in the new spaces, pull weeds, and get the gardens prepped. Then, they will return in the fall to do garden installations with the help of the students.

Part of the grant money also includes giving the teachers stipends to come to the workshops. Each school also gets a curriculum guide.

Partner schools with the Nature Center are ones that the Nature Center sees multiple times throughout the year. Seipelt and Mulberry Elementaries are considered partner schools, as is Summerside Elementary in the West Clermont Local Schools District.

That partnership can start with something as simple as a three-hour field trip to the Nature Center and grow into a relationship integrating native plants into the curriculum.

In November, the teachers will come back and learn more about seeds. By spring 2022, Sabo’s hope is for a big garden expo with more teachers and co-current sessions going on, as well as schoolyard garden tours. The grant will also include a keynote speaker.

“It’s lining up to be really nice,” Sabo said.

With native plants, such as coneflowers, Sabo said you don’t need to put in a huge bed or anything.

That’s the idea, too. To put plants in the beds that can be hit by a football, left alone, not watered and still be fine. Along with coneflowers, Sabo said other native flowers include milkweeds, yarrows, mint species of flowers, rose mallow because of its unique seed pods, and so on.

The work sessions with teachers include how to use those native plants with students. For example, one session was about math and informational writing about the sequence of blooms through the various seasons. Establishing that framework can then become a springboard to talk about equity and equality for the plant’s needs, and then extrapolating that into a discussion about human equity and equality.

Plants can be fun, but also a way to have those difficult conversations.

“It was really exciting to have those conversations with the teachers,” Sabo said.

She also has been pushing harder to get more social studies and art teachers to participate in the workshops as well. There’s even a program that ties ants to elections Sabo said is “really fun.”

The “pitch” to plant for teachers is that it helps both the teachers and students take their stress levels down to be in, and working with, nature. It also helps with the students’ focus and attention span after spending time in greenspace.

“But it connects them to what’s going on in the world; their world,” she said.

Even the smallest patch of grass on the side of a busy road can hold wonders of insects that get a kid’s gears rolling.

Or Sabo’s, as one of her other passions are bugs since they’re everywhere and don’t run or fly away when a gaggle of children approach.

“[They] can actually hold them in a jar, study them, figure out what they’re doing, talk about form and function, so it fits beautifully with science, but I don’t want that to keep the math teachers out,” she said. “Getting your hands in the soil, there’s a kind of bacteria in soil that when it gets on your skin it makes you happy.”

And if the kids are a bit yucked out by getting their hands dirty, Sabo said they will provide a spoon or a shovel.

“But I just really like the aspect of building it yourself and then those kids touch their hands to a plant that they put in the ground, and hopefully it survives, they get to see it every day as they are at school, see how it changes, see how it grows,” she said.

Sabo’s favorite plant? That’s a hard question to dig into, but Sabo said ashy sunflower because it gets humongous and due to its soft texture. The ashy sunflower also blooms for a “really long time.” During the winter, it also acts as a built-in bird feeder.

“It’s really a cool plant,” she said.

As for bugs, Sabo’s favorite, at least for that day, is a rather unconventional one: a lacewing larvae, a baby lacewing. Lacewings are odd-looking cylinder insects with beautiful see-through wings, Sabo said.

The appeal of the baby lacewing those is they are “ferocious predators,” like little teeny alligators with spikes on their backs and they suck the life out of a bunch of little bugs.

“I love a good inspect predator; I think they’re amazing,” Sabo said, barely containing her excitement at the cool creatures.

And they love walking around on the coneflowers.

That’s the thing for Sabo, looking at the big picture, is that by creating these garden installations at various schools in the region, the Nature Center increases the health of the community with those added, developing ecosystems.

“We want diversity in our children and teachers, as well as out in our landscapes. We don’t want just a bunch of bushes that are the same. That’s not super healthy for plants and animals that are built for this area, so we want to make sure we encourage that as much as we can,” she said.

For more information about school programs for teachers, visit https://bityl.co/7gXA or contact Sabo at msabo@cincynature.org.