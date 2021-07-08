Harold Bowman Sr., age 68, of the Fincastle community passed away unexpectedly Monday morning, June 28, 2021.

He was born December 12, 1952 in Harlan, Kentucky, son of the late James Bowman and Laura Fay (Chips) Bowman.

Harold was a United States Army Veteran where he served as a technician and owned and operated Bowman Waste for 35 years. He enjoyed camping, demolition derby, and going to the race track, but mostly he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his loving wife, Linda Bowman, whom he married on December 23, 1996, three sons, Harold (Melissa) Bowman Jr. of Sardinia, Jeremy Bowman of Sardinia, and James Bowman of Sardinia, daughter, Natalie Bowman of Fincastle, six grandchildren, Joshua Bowman, John Boy Bowman, Crystal Bowman, Brayden Bowman, Jeremiah Bowman, and Legend Bowman, and great-grandson, Brantley Bowman. Also surviving are his four sisters, Mary Dietz, Walthina Bowman, Millie Ellis, and Millie Linkous, two brothers, Timothy Bowman and William Moore, several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Bowman, three brothers, Jackie Bowman, Billy Moore, and Charles Moore, and a sister, Carrie Perkins.

Funeral Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, 17 E. Main St. Mowrystown, Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Matt Young officiating. Interment will follow in the Fincastle Cemetery.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 am – 2:00 pm.

Contributions in Harold’s memory may be made to the funeral home to assist the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.