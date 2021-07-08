I’ve been thinking about death more the older I get, as one does. Not my own, but those around me.

The older one gets the more transparent the veneer of our parents’ mortality becomes. And siblings and grandparents and uncles and aunts.

Family pets, too. Unfortunately, their lifespan is even more compact.

In 2007, I experienced my first brush with death when my grandpa died. Afterward, when we stepped out of the sanitized hospital into a world still spinning, we went to IHOP.

All these years later, that syrupy pivot still sits surreal with me. Someone just died 15 minutes ago — we all stood in a circle holding hands and watching him die, except my older brother who broke the circle to wail in the corner — and now we’re going to sit at a table and eat pancakes?

But that’s death. As inconvenient as it always arrives, somehow surprising despite its inevitability, the world keeps on spinning. Every day, someone is experiencing the grief of a world-ending death while the rest of us continue apace. We’re all navigating little, personal apocalypses popping off all around us.

As of I’ve gotten older, death’s inconvenient arrival has become more acute. My great-grandma was after my grandpa, then my great uncle and then the first family pet, who defined my childhood with furry aplomb. After that, death sets its gaze upon someone younger, one of my friends who battled a lifelong illness. She passed days before we were about to attend a professional wrestling event together.

In more recent times, I watched as death arrived despite my protestations of procrastination. Take a Clermont County example. Bill Knepp, the longtime town crier with his unmistakable voice even into older age.

Bill died earlier this year at the age of 90.

The Korean War veteran was a “force of nature,” as his son, Gary Knepp, described him, and whose legacy will be the Spirit of ‘76 Park in Miami Township. The park boasts a memorial to not only the Korean War, but acts as a living monument to American history itself.

I was invited to Bill’s birthday, written in Bill’s old fashioned, looping cursive handwriting you don’t see anymore.

Procrastination. Busy. Forgetfulness. Whatever the case, I found Bill’s card weeks after his birthday. Not long after that, Bill died.

Then two months after Bill’s death, my second family dog, Dallas (yes, named after the Dallas Cowboys, as I come from a family where team is a religion), died after a quick diagnosis of cancer all over her body.

My family and I thought we’d have at least one more day with her and then do the right thing by her and put her to sleep.

The day of the cancer diagnosis, my mother and I left her at home to go do yard work at my oldest sister’s house to distract our minds from her impending death.

Before we left, we looked at her and she farted. She seemed startled and then embarrassed by her own fart and smiled.

That is our last memory of her. because she died before I returned home. Her lifeless body, tongue hanging out, was sprawled on my parents’ porch.

I collected her body into my car and took her to the local veterinarian.

Last week, Steve Horwitz, a distinguished professor, primarily dealing in economics, at Ball State University, died after a long battle with myeloma, a cancer of the plasma cells.

In summer 2020, knowing about his condition, I considered writing Steve a personal note of affection for how he’d influenced my worldview, perhaps more than any other person living in my lifetime. Such was how much I thought of Steve intellectual and moral contributions. I was even fortunate to be Facebook friends with Steve and share a few cordial correspondences in past years.

But I never got around to the letter. Steve seemed on the mend. Then he wasn’t and then he died.

The running theme, I’ve come to learn, is that death doesn’t abide by procrastination or time. If you think there will be more time, as I did, incidentally time after time, you’ll be wrong, fatally so.

Experiencing these deaths and thinking about death, I don’t want to be late to the unexpected, but inevitable march of death again.

The older residents of Clermont County deserve to have their stories told before they pass, and I’ve been fortunate to tell a few of them, but there are many more still to tell. I wish I could have told Bill’s one more time.

To those whose work I admire, I try to tell them in the immediacy. Aside from it being better to disseminate positive vibes out in the world rather than negativity, you might not get that chance to personally tell them, as I didn’t with Steve.

One solace I take after the death of Dallas is that at least she had a final car ride and a chance to hang her head out the window. Plus, it’s hard to be a fart memory being the final one. But despite knowing their lifespans are compact, we often take our dogs for granted, letting them lounge around without us. We should give them as much love and attention as possible.

Finally, those squabbles we all have with our parents, grandparents, siblings and such should be indefinitely sidelined. I would rather not let the limited time we have together be marked and stained by those squabbles.

The first step for me, and perhaps for you, is to get out of my own headspace and be present. For them. And for myself.