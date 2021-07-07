When the Milford Eagles take the field to begin fall practices roughly one month, they’ll do so in a stadium with a new name.

Eagles Stadium Powered by Cullen Electric is the new moniker for the field, which sits behind Milford junior high school.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Cullen Electric starting with the 2021-22 season,” Milford athletic director Aaron Zupka said. “There are big plans on our radar to upgrade our athletic facilities and provide some structure improvements at Eagle Stadium and Charity Lucas Field, as well as some of our indoor amenities. Our goal is to be the premier school in Clermont County for academics, athletics, facilities, and school environment. Our partnership with Cullen Electric will help us continue to push toward this goal!”

The field, which has a turf surface, is used to host track and field events, football and lacrosse games and a small number of soccer games.

According to the terms of the agreement, which was approved at the district’s board of education agreement on June 17, Cullen Electric will pay $210,000 total over 10 years.

That includes an up-front payment of $10,000 to help cover start-up expenses, including signs. For the first five years, Cullen Electric will pay the district $1,500 per month. That amount increases to $1,666.66 per month over the remaining five-year period, which begins on July 1, 2026.

A second $10,000 payment is to be made by July 1, 2026.

As part of the agreement, Cullen Electric will be displayed on signs located on the main stadium scoreboard, the back of the visitor’s press box, under both the home and visiting press box and digital advertisements in the Milford High School and junior high gymnasiums.

In addition, Cullen Electric will receive a booth at senior night and homecoming games for promotional purposes, 15 athletic booster passes, logos on social media postings and public address announcements during games.

“As a member of the Milford Community since 1976, it gives me great pleasure to be able to assist the students of our local schools in their pursuit of athletic excellence,” Cullen Electric President Andy Cullen said. “Milford Athletics are synonymous with ‘pride, excellence, and achievement’ and it is our honor to help in the community pursuit of those noble goals. We’re pleased to be able to take some of the financial burden from the District to offset Athletic Improvement costs. The Milford community has been supportive of Cullen Electric since 1999 and this partnership is a tangible sign of our sincere appreciation for that support,” Cullen continued. “It is truly a privilege to have our name on the same marquee as the proud and noble Eagle of Milford Athletic fame. It is with much appreciation and anticipation we have partnered with Milford Athletics.”