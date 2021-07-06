Milford debates park levy issue

By Brett Milam

Editor

The City of Milford Council met on June 15 to take the next steps on a proposed park levy, as well as rescinding ordinances prohibiting a medical marijuana dispensary in the city.

Ted Haskins, council member, reading from the report of the Community Development Committee meeting, went over the long-discussed Five Points Landing project.

In March of 2016, the council voted to purchase the 100-year-old Milford Main Middle School at 525 Main Street from the Milford Exempted Village School District, costing $360,000.

The middle school was then demolished in July of that year and plans have been in motion for a greenspace park at the 3.5 acre property. Council members have talked about the park being the “focal point” of the city and a “destination” spot.

Over time, the major components of the project have included a clock tower, a pavilion and a splash pad, along with a putting green, farmer’s market, an open lawn and a multi-purpose shelter.

Michael Doss, city manager, told the Committee that the overall cost for the park project increased from $6.4 million to $7.7 million.

The park would be constructed in three phases. The first phase would establish the greenspaces for outdoor entertainment purposes, walking paths and parking, a farmer’s market, a fountain feature (replacing the splash pad idea due to liability concerns) and landscaping throughout.

That first phase would cost $2.8 million.

Phase two includes a multi-purpose pavilion to allow for performances, conferences and a community center, with restroom facilities included, costing $2.5 million.

Phase three would be the clock tower.

A previously discussed 1.5-mill levy over a five-year term would provide $1.4 million, falling short of the money needed to begin phase one of the project, which is why Doss recommended a 3.0-mill levy.

Doss said a 3.0-mill levy would cost residents approximately $157.50 annually. A 6.0-mill levy would cost $315 annually. Both are based upon a home valued at $150,000.

Committee discussed the 6.0-mill levy as a way to be able to complete both phase one and phase two.

Haskins, however, questioned if a 6.0-mill levy would be too much to ask the citizens of Milford to pay.

Committee recommended passing an ordinance declaring necessity for an election for the 3.0-mill levy, the next step in the process to getting the levy on the November ballot.

Kyle Mitchell, board member, had concerns about putting the parks levy on the ballot in November with Milford Schools also having a potential bond on the ballot.

Lisa Evans, vice mayor, said she was ready to move forward with the levy, as the property has “sat empty for too long.”

“We need to let the voters decide what to do with it; either we’re going to develop it as a park or sell it for another development, so the voters should decide what they want at the site,” she said.

Amy Vilardo, mayor, said she was in favor of the park levy from the beginning, but she’s changed her mind after receiving feedback from residents.

“I am really concerned that it’s going to sabotage the school levy and this community needs good schools. We’ve got to pass a school levy,” she said. “I also am a firm believer that we need this park levy because I think it’s a really great plan and I want both of them to succeed. My fear is that if we put them up against each other, the residents are just going to go, ‘No and no.’”

And if it does get voted down, she said council wouldn’t know if the rejection was because of poor timing or rejecting the park plan itself.

“I don’t feel like we’re in a rush for this park,” she said, reiterating that the timing is wrong for a levy measure. “I would prefer that we push this off until next year. Maybe get it with the primary ballot.”

Ben Redman, council member, said the problem with waiting is that the price will keep going up, as it already has.

That said, he was on the fence, with primary concerns about the expense of the park.

Even so, all council members, except for Vilardo, voted yes to take the next step on the levy.

Aug. 2 is the deadline to file for the November ballot.

Evans also read through reports for the three Administrative Services Committee meetings on June 1, June 4 and June 14, respectively.

At the first meeting, they discussed creating the American Relief Plan Act Fund, numbered 236. ARP funds are different from the federal CARES Act funds for COVID-19 relief.

The city receives $1.3 million under the funding in two equal installments in 2021 and 2022. The new fund will be so the city can accept those funds and are limited to infrastructure and revenue loss replacement.

Committee also began discussions about a medical marijuana dispensary, continuing where the council left off at its previous meeting. At that meeting, the Patels presented to the council on patient access to medical marijuana through a medical dispensary in the city.

Jamey Mills, police chief, told the committee he had zero concerns at this point about a marijuana dispensary. He reached out to the Lebanon Police Chief, where a medical marijuana dispensary has been in place for two years and they’ve had virtually no problems, as dispensaries are highly regulated.

Council approved recommending that Mike Minniear, law director, draft an ordinance permitting retail medical marijuana dispensaries within the city of Milford and repealing the ordinance on the books prohibiting the measure.

At the second meeting of the Committee, they discussed the recommendations of the Charter Revision Committee, which reviews the city charter at least once every five years and is composed of seven members.

Revision amendments included special and emergency meeting subject criteria, forfeiture of public office guidelines, meeting minutes and agenda posting guidelines, sale and disposal of public property, competitive bidding guidelines, and more.

A full list of proposed revision amendments is available with the city clerk, Jackie Bain. She can be reached at 513-831-4192, extension 5476 or at jbain@milfordohio.org.

Council approved the charter amendments to go onto the ballot.

The ordinances will also be published in full in the newspaper ahead of the November election, as required.

Mills, in his report to council, reminded the public to lock their vehicles, as the city has seen a “rash of thefts.”

“It’s worth the 20 seconds to remove anything from sight from inside your vehicle. It could be as simple as putting it in your trunk, glove box,” he said. “Theft is the combination of temptation and opportunity. So by removing valuables from sight and locking your vehicle, you remove both of those elements and it takes maybe 20 seconds.”

At the beginning of the meeting, a public hearing was held on the tax budget for 2022.

Pat Wirthlin, finance director, presented on the budget.

Wirthlin said the city runs a “tight and efficient budget,” and “spends wisely.”

She said the coming month will tell a better story about the lingering impact of COVID-19, as well as legislation working its way through the Ohio House, some of which could negatively impact the city’s earnings tax receipts.

The tax budget is available for public review at the finance office. For more information, email Pat at pwirthlin@milfordohio.org or call 513-248-5083.